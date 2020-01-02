Blank Rome says pelvic mesh firm owes it almost $500K

PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia law firm has filed suit against a Colorado law firm claiming it is owed more than $400,000 for its work in a 2012 pelvic mesh settlement.

Blank Rome LLP filed a complaint Dec. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Andrus Wagstaff PC alleging breach of contract.

Blank Rome alleges in its complaint that the firm is owed $489,500 for representing Wagstaff in a dispute regarding "allocation of common benefit attorney's fees" in a 2012 multi-district pelvic mesh case that was settled in November 2018 in West Virginia.

Blank Rome alleges through its legal services, it "negotiated an increase" of more than $400,000 in Wagstaff's common benefit attorney fee award for the case.

The plaintiff seeks monetary relief of $489,500, trial by jury, interest and all other just relief. It is represented by Frank Dante of Blank Rome LLP in Philadelphia.

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania case number 2:19-CV-05909-JS